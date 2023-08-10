Microsoft's role in data breach part of US cyber inquiry - Bloomberg News

Aug 10 (Reuters) - A U.S. cybersecurity advisory panel will investigate risks in cloud computing, that will also include Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O role in the recent breach of government department email systems by suspected Chinese hackers, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

