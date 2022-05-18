Microsoft's president says will address cloud computing complaints

BRUSSELS, May 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O, which had been fined a total 1.6 billion euros ($1.7 billion) by EU antitrust regulators in the previous decade, will address competition complaints about its cloud computing services, its president Brad Smith said on Wednesday.

The company will make some changes, marking the first step to allaying the concerns, Smith told a conference organised by think tank Bruegel in Brussels.

The company found itself on the EU competition enforcer's radar again after German software provider NextCloud, France's OVHcloud OVH.PA and two other companies filed complaints about Microsoft's cloud practices.

($1 = 0.9518 euros)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

