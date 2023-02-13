Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) AI Prowess Could Distinguish It from Rivals

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been outpacing its big-tech rivals of late, partly thanks to its early artificial intelligence (AI) prowess. Its stake in OpenAI, the firm behind ChatGPT, is a major reason investors are getting really excited with the software behemoth as it looks to climb back to the very top of the stock market.

As Microsoft sheds more light on its plans to tie AI to its broad range of product offerings, I think it will be difficult to stop Microsoft stock's ascent, even if the rest of the market is headed south for the Spring ahead of a potential recession. I am bullish on Microsoft and think recent gains are more than warranted after it flexed its AI muscles recently.

Indeed, Microsoft is an old company that keeps reinventing itself by stepping out of its comfort zone to pursue new growth arenas. In my last piece, I praised CEO Satya Nadella as a great manager.

Satya Nadella Sets a Low Bar for Microsoft

Of late, cloud growth has slowed, and it's not just Azure that's feeling the pressure of macro headwinds. Recently, Nadella guided "cautiously in the short term," also hinting at another two years of pain for the tech sector.

Nadella is only prudent to guide cautiously at a time like this. We're in the midst of one of the most unpredictable market environments, with recession calls, high-interest rates, and a Federal Reserve that seems indifferent to last year's bear market in stocks.

Whether or not Fed chair Jerome Powell will come to the rescue again if the economic landing ends up harder-than-expected remains to be seen. Regardless, I don't think it's a good idea to get one's hopes up for a sudden reversal in monetary policy.

Instead, I'd look farther out for growth prospects. Regarding Microsoft, investors seem to be looking beyond the looming recession to the company's improving growth prospects. Indeed, Microsoft's bet on OpenAI could pay off many times over if its AI products integrate well with Microsoft software (Bing, Teams, Office, etc.).

Microsoft: OpenAI and ChatGPT Could Prove Incredibly Disruptive

In the prior piece linked above, I outlined the possibility that OpenAI and ChatGPT would cause users to make the jump from competing products to Microsoft-owned offerings. Specifically, I noted that Bing search stood up as a better match for Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google search engine with AI by its side.

Beyond replacing search, AI could reach into other markets, including some that may not exist yet (think AI's enhancement of Non-Player Characters (NPCs) in Xbox video games). Further, it's arguable that AI could help improve almost any form of software or digital experience.

While Google was quick to respond with Bard AI, ChatGPT appears to be the language model ahead in a race that could see the winner take home most of the prizes.

Of course, it's tough to tell how Bard will stack up, especially since most users haven't had the opportunity to test out the product. Bard's first impression wasn't great, but because Google's AI came second does not mean it will forever be in ChatGPT's shadow.

In that regard, I don't think it's wise to count Google entirely out of the game just yet. It's a formidable rival as AI looks to enhance the software many of us already use.

How Did Other Companies Fare after "Game-Changing" Innovations?

It's hard to know how much market share and economic profit are up for grabs as AI's in the early innings. Microsoft seems to have the most exciting innovation since the first Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone launch, or even Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) back when Blockbuster was still popular.

Investors who bought shares of Apple around the time the first iPhone launched have doubled up many times over, with returns of over 4,000% since July 2007. Note that timing didn't matter much, and the 2008 stock market crash now looks like a tiny blip when looking back.

Meanwhile, Netflix has also clocked in its own massive gains since it announced its move into streaming. Like Apple, the timing did not mean too much for those willing to hold for more than a decade.

Further, there were massive question marks as to whether smartphones and streaming were game-changing technologies. Both innovations seemed amazing at the time, but there were big unknowns. Looking back, though, it's clear that both technologies were game-changers.

Now, I'd temper expectations regarding Microsoft and the potential behind AI to power gains over the next 15 years. Microsoft is already a behemoth with a nearly $2 trillion market cap. Setting too high a bar, even over a long-term horizon, is just setting oneself up for disappointment, especially since there is likely to be more than one winner in the AI race.

Still, one can't help but be intrigued that Microsoft has a foot in the door of generative AI.

Is Microsoft Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Analysts maintain a "Strong Buy" consensus rating, with 25 Buys, three Holds, and one Sell. The average MSFT stock price target of $291.07 implies 7.05% upside potential from here.

Takeaway: MSFT Looks Like a Buy

I think AI could more than offset slowed growth in Microsoft's Azure and evolve to become the reason to own Microsoft stock. Further, I believe shares can continue to deliver above-average results for investors as it transforms.

Recession or not, I think Microsoft makes for a solid buy here at just shy of 30 times trailing earnings — a historically in-line multiple for Microsoft. Analysts agree. With tempered expectations for the next two years, Microsoft stock seems poised to delight.

Disclosure

