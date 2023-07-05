Microsoft's (MSFT) Xbox and Game Pass Celebrate Anime Month

Microsoft’s MSFT Xbox recently revealed the return of Anime Month. Throughout July, enthusiasts can enjoy discounts across anime films, TV series and other related content through the Microsoft Store on Xbox.



Additionally, there is a curated collection of Anime Month games available on Game Pass, along with special perks for Game Pass Ultimate members, such as a complimentary season of Naruto Shippuden and a 75-day trial of premium membership from Crunchyroll.



The company also announced that Microsoft Movies & TV is hosting a massive Anime sale with discounts up to 80%. During the sale, anime fans can explore a wide range of movies and TV series, including popular titles like Bleach, My Hero Academia: World Hero Mission, Sailor Moon and many more.



The sale aims to provide an opportunity for fans to discover new favorite anime or catch up on beloved ones. Additionally, Game Pass members can avail themselves of exclusive discounts during the sale.



In July, Game Pass Ultimate members will also have access to two new perks as part of their membership benefits.

Upcoming Games to Aid Top-Line Growth

Xbox Game Studios recently unveiled new projects specifically created for Xbox, including South of Midnight by Compulsion and Clockwork Revolution by inXile. Furthermore, Microsoft provided updates on the highly anticipated game Fable and shared insights into the future of the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise. An exciting announcement was also made regarding Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island.



Microsoft aims to enhance its financial performance by collaborating with major game publishers, such as Activision Blizzard ATVI, Ubisoft Entertainment UBSFY and Electronic Arts EA.



Activision Blizzard, an American video game holding company based in Santa Monica, CA, is known for its popular franchises. ATVI’s upcoming games include titles like Diablo IV and Overwatch 2.



Ubisoft Entertainment, a French video game publisher with global development studios, is headquartered in Saint-Mandé. Ubisoft's forthcoming titles are Far Cry 6, Assassin's Creed Valhalla and The Crew 2. With a strong presence in the industry, UBSFY continues to create immersive gaming experiences for players worldwide.



Electronic Arts, an American video game company headquartered in Redwood City, CA, is a major player in the gaming industry. With a diverse portfolio of titles, EA is set to launch notable games, such as F123 and Immortals of Aveum. These upcoming releases demonstrate its commitment to deliver engaging and innovative gaming experiences to the audience.



For fiscal fourth-quarter, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company expects Xbox content and services revenue growth in the low- to mid-teens due to third-party and first-party content as well as Xbox Game Pass.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s 2023 earnings is pegged at a profit of $9.64 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.67%. The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter 2023 revenues is pegged at $55.35 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.73%.



Shares of Microsoft have gained 40.9% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 37.2% in the same period.









