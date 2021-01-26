Microsoft's (MSFT) Teams App to be Deployed by SAP Across Portfolio

Microsoft MSFT recently announced that its workspace communication offering— Teams — is being leveraged by SAP SE SAP across its solutions portfolio including SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Customer Experience.

The integration is expected to augment employee productivity as well as foster innovation and drive growth across board by improving engagement and collaboration amid rapidly-evolving workplace, added the two companies.

Teams app integration with SAP’ solutions suite is likely to be available to clients beginning from mid-2021.

Both the companies also announced that they will be adding new offerings that deal with cloud automation and integration of SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft’s cloud platform, Azure. In 2019, Microsoft and SAP had teamed up to facilitate easy and cost-efficient migration of workloads for SAP ERP application and SAP S/4HANA clients to cloud platform from on-premises environment.

Further, Microsoft and SAP along with system integrator partners will go on supplying digital enterprise roadmaps (inclusive of actionable reference architectures and technical guidance) to simply cloud migration for clients.

Under the expansion of the existing cloud collaboration, Microsoft and SAP will increasing investments towards enhancing infrastructure as well as boost automated migrations and augment security.

Uptake of Teams App Spells Opportunity

There has been a massive increase in demand for cloud-based video conferencing tools owing to the remote work trend triggered by the coronavirus crisis. Microsoft’s Teams app has been one of the beneficiaries of this trend.

As global COVID-19 vaccination roll-out proves to be time consuming affair, the work from home, online learning and telehealth services’ trends are unlikely to dissipate in the near term. Moreover, adoption of hybrid/ flexible work policies by organisation across the globe is expected to drive demand for video conferencing and enterprise communication tools, going ahead.

According to a Mordor Intelligence report, enterprise communication infrastructure market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.53% between 2021 and 2026. Increasing proliferation of smartphones as well as rapid adoption of BYOD (Bring Your Own Devices) policy and higher demand for cloud-based services are key drivers of this market, added the report.

Per a Fortune Business Insights’ report, video conferencing market, worldwide, is expected to see a CAGR of 9.7% between 2020 and 2027 and reach $10.92 billion.

These projections bode well for Microsoft’s Teams App, which boasts of more than 115 million users and is being leveraged by 93 companies out of Fortune 100 companies.

Microsoft is adding new capabilities to the Teams app to impart it an edge against competitors like Zoom Video ZM and Cisco’s CSCO Webex. The tech giant recently added new functionalities that help users begin a personal chat or initiate a group chat with up to 250 people. Users will be allowed to synchronize existing chats from phone to computer and carry-forward conversations on the device of their choice.

Also, new Together mode feature in Teams app is aimed to make video meetings lively and dynamic as well as enhance user experience.

Microsoft integrated Teams app with other offerings like PowerPoint presentations, Dynamics 365 SharePoint, and Stream. This makes the video conferencing app attractive as it facilitates an engaging collaboration, while saving time and driving desired outcomes for clients.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



SAP SE (SAP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.