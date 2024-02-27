Microsoft's Mistral AI deal should be further investigated - EU lawmaker says

By Martin Coulter

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Microsoft's MSFT.O deal with French tech startup Mistral AI should be further investigated, one of the lawmakers who oversaw the drafting of the European Union's landmark AI Act said.

On Monday, Microsoft announced it would soon make Mistral's AI models available through its Azure cloud computing platform.

Microsoft told Reuters it had invested in the company, but held no equity. The announcement has raised eyebrows in Brussels.

Throughout negotiations of the AI Act, Mistral lobbied for looser rules for some models, with advocates warning that strict rules risked undermining European companies' ability to compete with big tech.

"What is emerging shows even more that it was good not to water down our ambition on the safety of GPAI (general purpose AI) models with systemic risks, following legitimate but strong lobbying from companies like Mistral," Benefei told Reuters.

"This story that is emerging will need to be further investigated."

