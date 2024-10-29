News & Insights

Microsoft’s GitHub expands AI with Google and Anthropic deals

October 29, 2024 — 02:05 pm EDT

Mario Rodriguez, Chief Product Officer at GitHub, blogged in part earlier: “We are bringing developer choice to GitHub Copilot (MSFT) with Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro, and OpenAI’s o1-preview and o1-mini. These new models will be rolling out-first in Copilot Chat, with OpenAI o1-preview and o1-mini available now, Claude 3.5 Sonnet rolling out progressively over the next week, and Google’s Gemini 1.5 Pro in the coming weeks. From Copilot Workspace to multi-file editing to code review, security autofix, and the CLI, we will bring multi-model choice across many of GitHub Copilot’s surface areas and functions soon. Whether it’s in VS Code or on GitHub.com, individual developers can now decide which models work best for them, while organizations and enterprises have full control over which models they enable for their team. Try multi-model Copilot today!….The Fly notes that GitHub uses Git, an open source version control software, to provide these features. GitHub is often called a “social coding platform” because it encourages people to share and collaborate on code. GitHub was founded in 2008 and has been a subsidiary of Microsoft since 2018. Anthropic is a private company with major investors, including Amazon (AMZN) Google(GOOG) Microsoft and Zoom Video Communications (ZM)…

