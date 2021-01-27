Stocks
Microsoft’s Cloud Services Fuel 2Q Sales Beat; Shares Rise

Amit Singh TipRanks
Microsoft Corp. reported stronger-than-expected 2Q results (ending Dec. 31, 2020), driven by demand for its cloud computing services during the coronavirus pandemic. Shares of the software company increased 3.7% in Tuesday’s extended trading session.

Microsoft’s (MSFT) 2Q earnings of $2.03 per share increased 34.4% year-over-year and crushed the analysts’ expectations of $1.64 per share. The tech giant's 2Q revenue grew 16.8% to $43.1 billion year-over-year and topped the consensus estimates of $40.2 billion.

Microsoft’s CFO Amy Hood said, “Accelerating demand for our differentiated offerings drove commercial cloud revenue to $16.7 billion, up 34% year over year.”

The tech giant's cloud platform Azure saw 50% growth during the quarter, as more enterprises shift to cloud computing. Meanwhile, Xbox revenue was up 40% from the year-ago period.

Revenues generated from the company's productivity and business processes segment increased 13% year-over-year. Furthermore, intelligent cloud and personal computing segments' sales grew 23% and 14%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. (See MSFT stock analysis on TipRanks)

Following the results, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating and a price target of $270 (16.2% upside potential) on the stock. Ives said, “With a vaccine being deployed globally, the WFH [work from home] shift will clearly moderate as many return to the office during the course of 2021."

"However, from an IT [information technology] architecture perspective, the cloud shift will continue to gain speed as many CIOs [chief information officers] aggressively go down the digital transformation path with MSFT's Azure/Office 365 footprint as the main enterprise cloud artery,” the analyst added.

Overall, the rest of the Street has a firmly bullish outlook with the analyst consensus of a Strong Buy based on 23 unanimous Buys. The average analyst price target of $253.30 implies upside potential of about 9% to current levels. Shares have gained by about 42.3% in one year.

What's more, MSFT scores a perfect 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

