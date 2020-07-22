US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft's Azure growth slips below 50% for first time

Contributors
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO PEREZ

Microsoft Corp's flagship cloud computing business Azure reported sales growth of under 50% for the first time ever on Wednesday, sending the tech giant's shares down 3%, even as it beat quarterly revenue estimates.

Adds unit revenue, share movement

July 22 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp's MSFT.O flagship cloud computing business Azure reported sales growth of under 50% for the first time ever on Wednesday, sending the tech giant's shares down 3%, even as it beat quarterly revenue estimates.

Microsoft said revenue in its Intelligent Cloud segment rose 17% to $13.4 billion, with 47% growth in Azure. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $13.09 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue from its personal computing division, the largest by sales, rose 14% to $12.9 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $11.46 billion. The unit includes Windows software, Xbox gaming consoles, online search advertising and Surface personal computers.

Net income fell to $11.20 billion, or $1.46 per share, from $13.19 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 13% to $38.03 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30, beating estimates of $36.5 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (https://bit.ly/3jxrriP)

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((stephen.nellis@thomsonreuters.communsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular