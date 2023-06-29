Microsoft's appeal of UK Activision veto to go ahead as planned

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Microsoft's appeal against Britain's veto of its $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard will go ahead as planned at the end of July after the Competition Appeal Tribunal rejected the antitrust regulator's requests for a delay.

