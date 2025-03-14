Microsoft’s AI Director: ‘AI Won’t Take All Our Jobs,’ 8 Jobs That Pay More Than Ever

AI is coming for our jobs — or is it? The doomsday narrative around artificial intelligence is overblown, according to Dean Carignan, author of “The Insider’s Guide to Innovation” and chief of staff for the office of the chief scientist at Microsoft Office.

“I don’t believe so,” Carignan told CNBC when asked if AI would take all our jobs. While he acknowledged that some industries will be hit harder than others, he argued that AI is more of a work enhancer than a replacement.

Read Next: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

For You: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

“You can adopt AI to do things you would rather avoid and outsource,” He added. “You can go into the activities that are truly human — creativity, collaboration, negotiation, supporting teams and bringing coalitions together.”

So, instead of wiping out entire job sectors, AI is shifting the workforce toward higher-value roles. Let’s take a closer look at what jobs are paying more than ever thanks to AI.

AI and Machine Learning Engineers

Average Salary: $165,000 and up

AI isn’t building itself. Companies need experts to train, optimize and manage machine learning models. This field has exploded as businesses race to integrate AI into their products and operations. Average salary is sourced from GlassDoor.

Discover Next: I Made $10,000 Using One of Dave Ramsey’s Best Passive Income Ideas

Cyber Security Analysts

Average Salary: $105,000 and up

As AI advances, so do cyber threats. AI helps detect security risks, but it takes human analysts to interpret and defend against attacks. With more businesses relying on AI, cyber security professionals are in high demand. Average salary is sourced from GlassDoor.

Data Scientists and Analysts

Average Salary: $131,000 and up

AI thrives on data, but humans still need to clean, interpret and apply it strategically. Data analysts and scientists are crucial for ensuring AI models work effectively in real-world applications. Average salary is sourced from GlassDoor.

Cloud Computing Specialists

Average Salary: $86,000 and up

AI depends on cloud infrastructure to process massive amounts of data. The need for skilled professionals who can build and maintain cloud systems has skyrocketed. Average salary is sourced from ZipRecruiter.

Healthcare Professionals

Average Salary: $80,000 and up

AI can assist with diagnostics, but it can’t replace human medical expertise (such as doctors, nurses and therapists). For example, Aidoc’s AI helps diagnose and treat serious conditions like brain bleeds and blood clots. Rather than replacing healthcare workers, AI is improving efficiency and patient care. Average salary is sourced from ZipRecruiter.

Renewable Energy Engineers

Average Salary: $111,000 and up

AI is revolutionizing energy efficiency and grid optimization, creating more opportunities for engineers who specialize in sustainable energy solutions. Companies like Verdigris Technologies utilize AI to monitor and manage energy consumption in commercial buildings, optimizing operations and reducing waste. These advancements not only improve energy management but also create a growing demand for engineers adept in integrating AI with sustainable energy practices.​ Average salary is sourced from ZipRecruiter.

Creative and Marketing Professionals

Average Salary: $80,000 and up

AI can generate text and images, but it can’t replace original storytelling, branding or strategic marketing. Creative professionals who understand AI’s strengths and limitations are thriving. Average salary is sourced from ZipRecruiter.

Skilled Trades (Electricians, Plumbers, Technicians)

Average Salary: $63,000 and up

AI can automate many things, but it can’t fix a plumbing emergency or wire a new home. Skilled trades remain essential and high-paying as demand for infrastructure work grows. Average salary is sourced from ZipRecruiter.

Adapting To AI, Not Competing With It

AI is reshaping work, but it’s not replacing the skills that make people invaluable. While AI excels at automating repetitive tasks, human expertise is still essential in areas like problem-solving, collaboration and strategic thinking.

Instead of fearing automation, workers can focus on skills that AI can’t replicate — like creativity, leadership, negotiation and emotional intelligence. Adapting to AI doesn’t mean competing with it — it means learning how to use it to your advantage.

For those looking to stay ahead, developing AI-related skills in automation, data literacy and decision-making can open up new career opportunities. The workforce is evolving, not disappearing. The key is to evolve with it.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Microsoft’s AI Director: ‘AI Won’t Take All Our Jobs,’ 8 Jobs That Pay More Than Ever

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.