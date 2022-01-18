Microsoft's Acquisition of Activision Creates a Contrarian Trade Opportunity for Investors

I generally favor a contrarian style of trading; one of my favorite plays is to look for stocks that have come under pressure and dropped significantly, but where a case can be made that the move was either overdone or that the problem that caused the decline was over or ending. That trading style is something that was ingrained in me from my time in interbank forex dealing rooms around the world, but it is not something style that is limited to traders.

This morning, we learned that Microsoft (MSFT) likes to do things that way too, when they announced that they are buying game-maker Activision Blizzard (ATVI) in an all-cash $68.7 billion deal.

This deal fits the classic template of a contrarian trade in more than one way. While I do like to pick up stocks that have dropped, I still believe in the old traders’ adage about not trying to catch a falling knife. That means that once you have identified a level at which you believe something is oversold, you wait for signs of a big, final push down and/or a bit of a bounce before stepping in.

Obviously, this deal was in the works before the recent bounce was formed, but Microsoft’s X-Box boss, Phil Spencer, is quoted as saying that talks began “late last year”, which would be around the time that ATVI dropped around 20% following an earnings report, or possibly after it started to climb back following the $56.40 low. That would represent both a big, final push lower and the beginnings of a turnaround, making buying ATVI the perfect contrarian trade from a price perspective.

However, it is contrarian in another way, too.

One of the things driving the drop in ATVI was a series of allegations of sexual harassment against the company, allegations that first became public in a July lawsuit and progressed to an SEC investigation announced in September. By October, around twenty senior people at the company had been fired, although questions still remained about what CEO Bobby Kotick knew and when he knew it. Even after the firings, the scandal continued, and so did the pressure on the stock, taking the forward P/E well below market average and the PEG ratio below 1. By December 2021, ATVI was screaming value to anyone who would listen, but who would simultaneously not listen to the continuing allegations against Kotick and the company.

For Microsoft, that was an opportunity. They are a company with a good reputation in terms of equity and inclusion and their influence should start the process of changing the corporate culture at Activision. The announcement of the deal included a statement that Kotick would remain CEO during the transition but will report to Spencer, suggesting that they will strictly enforce those cultural changes.

In other words, the negative factors for the stock look fully priced in, even overdone, and the very fact that Microsoft is stepping in and taking over is, in itself, potentially a cure for the main disease infecting the company.

However, despite that, and Microsoft’s history of success in big takeovers such as with LinkedIn, the stock was lower in this morning’s premarket trading. It has since turned positive but, even so, it looks as if the market is missing the potential of a merger that offers significant synergies and competitive advantages. Traders are still considering the value of ATVI as it was, with all its problems intact, rather than what it will be with Microsoft’s influence. That is what sets up a contrarian trade of its own in MSFT, making it a stock worth considering.

