Microsoft (XTRA:MSF) Price Target Increased by 9.44% to 428.75

The average one-year price target for Microsoft (XTRA:MSF) has been revised to 428.75 / share. This is an increase of 9.44% from the prior estimate of 391.78 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 277.38 to a high of 528.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.05% from the latest reported closing price of 379.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7432 funds or institutions reporting positions in Microsoft. This is an increase of 297 owner(s) or 4.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MSF is 3.77%, an increase of 1.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 6,026,731K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 231,355K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231,883K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSF by 3.98% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 178,542K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 177,035K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSF by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 154,271K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151,219K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSF by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 144,407K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151,921K shares, representing a decrease of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSF by 3.80% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 124,051K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116,604K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSF by 10.34% over the last quarter.

