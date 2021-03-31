Microsoft wins $21.9 bln contract with U.S. Army to supply augmented reality headsets

March 31 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O on Wednesday said it has won a deal to sell the U.S. Army augmented reality headsets based on its HoloLens product and backed by Azure cloud computing services.

Citing a Microsoft spokesperson, CNBC reported that the contract could be worth up to $21.88 billion over 10 years.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.