US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft wins $21.9 bln contract with U.S. Army to supply augmented reality headsets

Contributor
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said it has won a deal to sell the U.S. Army augmented reality headsets based on its HoloLens product and backed by Azure cloud computing services.

March 31 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O on Wednesday said it has won a deal to sell the U.S. Army augmented reality headsets based on its HoloLens product and backed by Azure cloud computing services.

Citing a Microsoft spokesperson, CNBC reported that the contract could be worth up to $21.88 billion over 10 years.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular