Microsoft Windows Now Has AI Built-In: Here's How You Can Install And Use It Right Now

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is now rolling out a new update for Windows 11 that brings the Copilot AI up front and center on the taskbar. This gives users one-click access to the ChatGPT-powered Bing Chat AI, so you don't have to bother opening the Edge browser anymore.

What Happened: Copilot AI is now available in Windows 11, powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 large language model. Microsoft has added it as a taskbar shortcut, allowing users to fire up Copilot AI with a single click.

"Copilot will uniquely incorporate the context and intelligence of the web, your work data and what you are doing in the moment on your PC to provide better assistance," said Microsoft, making the announcement in September.

When clicked, Copilot AI appears as a flyout on the right side of the screen. If you already have a window open, Copilot AI will squeeze itself and resize your existing window.

This allows you to continue working in your existing window while you quickly type in your queries in the Copilot AI flyout.

Initially, the Copilot AI feature will be available only to users in the Americas and parts of Asia.

See Also: What Can ChatGPT Vision Do? Complex Coding, PowerPoint Slides … And Even Finding Waldo

How To Install Copilot AI In Windows 11

You will first need to install Copilot AI on your Windows 11 computer. Here's how you can do it:

Open the Settings app in Windows 11. Now, click Windows Update on the top right. Click “Check for Updates” button and make sure you download and install all the updates available.

You should now have the latest update with Copilot AI installed on your computer. Follow the instructions and restart your computer when it asks you to.

How To Use Copilot AI In Windows 11

The Copilot AI shortcut will be automatically enabled on your taskbar.

When you're ready, just click the Copilot AI icon, which will open a flyout window on the right.

You will see three conversation styles here – More Creative, More Balanced, and More Precise.

Microsoft lists out a few examples for each conversation style, so you can decide which one fits your needs.

Some examples of using Copilot AI are:

Write a Python script to perform a Binary search. Where should I travel if I have pollen allergies? Open Notepad.

Note that Copilot AI is still in "preview", so it might not always return the most accurate results. As is the case with any AI-powered chatbot, it is always a good idea to fact-check whenever necessary.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Google Unveils ‘Assistant With Bard’ Powered By Generative AI For Android, iOS

Photo via Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.