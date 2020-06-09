Microsoft Windows 10 Patches Helping Tackle Security Bug

Microsoft MSFT is striving to enhance Windows 10 with fresh updates to boost user engagement, security and productivity.



The company had released an emergency patch in March to address a 'wormable' Windows 10 security bug and secure users against malware and data breaches.



Per a recent TechCrunch report, Homeland Security's cybersecurity advisory unit is cautioning users to install updates to Windows 10 immediately, in their systems, as an exploit code for the "wormable" bug was released online last week.



The code, SMBGhost, exploits the security vulnerability, already patched by the tech giant in March. Notably, the code allows Windows to communicate with other devices, like printers and file servers and has the potential to spread across networks, and cause losses in billions of dollars.



Markedly, coronavirus crisis has transformed workspace and learning, and use of Internet is increasing manifold. With the growing number of employees working from home and students taking up online classes, the use of cloud and virtual meetings is increasing, providing a great opportunity for the new hacking methods doing the rounds to extract information and launch an attack.



Therefore, amid the increasing frequency and the technologically advanced nature of cyberattacks, Microsoft’s efforts to regularly update Windows 10 with security patches and other related measures, expected to boost user efficiency, bode well. It is likely to boost its brand reputation and instill investor optimism in the stock.







Notably, shares of Microsoft, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), have returned 19.4% year to date, outperforming the industry’s rally of 15.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Efforts to Boost Windows Experience Bode Well



With Windows 10, Microsoft attempts to offer a seamless experience across devices, further improving its BYOD prospects. Moreover, the company has been adding new features to the system to enhance user engagement.



Automated updates to Windows 10 aid users with several refinements. For instance, a new search bar to File Explorer, allows the tool to navigate through files that are stored both in the cloud and locally. Also, synergies from GitHub acquisition and infusion of robust AI and ML capabilities are expected to aid the company update and enhance Windows 10 on a dynamic basis.



Further, Microsoft is adding games and features including the Cortana personal assistant for quick access and interaction with the desired content and people, and the Windows 10 integration that will allow streaming on connected Windows 10 computing devices.



Additionally, the company has tied Bing into its Windows 10 OS as the default search cum assistant for users. These factors are anticipated to boost user engagement and business productivity. This, in turn, will drive adoption.



Successive iterations of Windows platforms have continued to generate solid revenues and cash flows for the company. This upbeat momentum is likely to continue enterprise adoption of Windows 10 and the consumer shift to Windows-as-a-service.



In third-quarter fiscal 2020, Microsoft noted that Windows 10 has more than 1 billion monthly active devices, up 30% on a year-over-year basis, with significant demand for Windows 10 PCs.



Wrapping Up



Apart from a solid presence in the OS platform, Microsoft enjoys a dominant position in the desktop PC market.



Additionally, the company is gaining from a robust presence in the cloud computing market through its Azure platform. It offers a hybrid cloud solution that enables the integration of the existing IT infrastructure with the public cloud.



It is also entering into strategic collaborations with competitors like salesforce CRM, Oracle ORCL, and even Alphabet’s GOOGL Google to improve the experience of Microsoft platforms.



Such well-chalked efforts are likely to keep boosting the company’s performance and help it maintain the leading position in the computer software space.



