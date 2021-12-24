Microsoft will not participate physically at CES -The Verge

US Markets
Microsoft became the latest big tech company to drop out of next month's Consumer Electronics Show (CES) physically because of worries about the spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, the Verge reported https://bit.ly/3mz282K on Friday.

Microsoft joins other firms including General Motors Co GM.N and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google that will not attend CES in person in Las Vegas in early January due to rising COVID-19 infections sparked by the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

The company decided not to participate in-person after reviewing the latest data on the COVID-19 environment, the Verge reported, citing a company spokesperson.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

CES officials on Thursday said the event will still be held in person Jan. 5-8 with "strong safety measures in place," which include vaccination requirements, masking and availability of COVID-19 tests.

Microsoft will have a digital presence for both the Microsoft Partner Innovation Experience and Automotive Press Kit, according to the Verge.

