Microsoft will not give employees salary raise this year - Insider

May 10 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O will not raise salaries for full-time employees this year and is reducing budget for bonuses and stock awards, Insider reported on Wednesday, citing an internal email by CEO Satya Nadella.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

