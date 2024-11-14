Microsoft unveils ‘This is an Xbox’ campaign

Microsoft (MSFT) announced its new “This is an Xbox” campaign, which invites players to play with Xbox across multiple devices and screens. “It showcases the evolution of Xbox as a platform that extends across devices, with bold, iconic, fun visuals and a light-hearted tone,” the company said. “Launching today, the campaign will come to life in a variety of ways. To truly understand what an Xbox is, it’s equally important to understand what is not an Xbox. To bring this to life, we’ve had some fun and labeled “This is Not an Xbox” on non-Xboxes in unexpected places, while also featuring our “This is an Xbox” campaign visuals across San Francisco, Atlanta, Chicago, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, London, New York, and Berlin to highlight all the devices that are part of Xbox… To further extend This Is an Xbox, we’ve partnered with several brands including Samsung (SSNLF), Crocs (CROX), Porsche (POAHY), and The Happy Egg Co. to help bring the campaign to life in unexpected and entertaining ways.The Samsung Smart TV experience continues to be an exciting way to play with Xbox, giving Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members easy and instant access to hundreds of high-quality games through the Xbox app from the Samsung Gaming Hub.Through this campaign, players can not only immerse themselves in their favorite games on Samsung’s platform but also see ‘This is an Xbox’ creative directly on their home screens – and on an even grander scale, coming soon to Times Square… With a showstopping library of iconic franchises and upcoming games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Avowed, and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, the Xbox gaming experience is widely available across a breadth of devices, providing people with the power to choose more ways to play than ever before.”

