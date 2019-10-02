Microsoft Unveils New Surface Laptops And Foldable Phones

(RTTNews) - Microsoft unveiled five new Surface Laptops that will be available this holiday season, and two new dual-screen mobile devices, Surface Neo and Surface Duo, coming in Holiday 2020.

The new Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro X are available for pre-order today in select markets.

Surface Laptop 3 has a choice of a 13.5" or 15" display and new colors. Surface Laptop 3 13" starts at $999 and Surface Laptop 15" starts at $1199.

Surface Laptop 3 13.5" is updated with the 10th Generation Intel Core processor, while Surface Laptop 3 15" has new AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor.

Surface Pro 7 is now twice as fast with a 10th Generation Intel Core processor, both USB-A and USB-C and an all-day battery. Surface Pro 7 starts at $749 and Surface Pro X starts at $999, the company said in a statement.

The company also unveiled Surface Earbuds priced at $249.

Surface Duo is a foldable smartphone with two 5.6-inch displays side by side and works with Android.

The company also unveiled dual-screen device Surface Neo, which built for productivity on Windows 10X. A 360-degree full-friction hinge connects two 9" screens, enabling Surface Neo to adapt to whatever posture need in the moment.

Surface Neo is built for productivity and multitasking like a true PC would be - running full productivity apps, with a removable keyboard and compatibility with Surface Pen and Bluetooth mouse, the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.