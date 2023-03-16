US Markets
Microsoft unveils AI for its office suite in increased competition with Google

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

March 16, 2023 — 11:26 am EDT

Written by Jeffrey Dastin for Reuters ->

By Jeffrey Dastin

March 15 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O on Thursday trumpeted its latest plans to put artificial intelligence into the hands of more users, answering a spate of unveilings this week by its rival Google GOOGL.O with upgrades to its own widely used office software.

The company previewed a new AI "copilot" for Microsoft 365, its product suite that includes Word documents, Excel spreadsheets, PowerPoint presentations and Outlook emails.

Going forward, AI can offer a first draft in Microsoft's applications, speeding up content creation and freeing up workers' time, the company said.

"We believe this next generation of AI will unlock a new wave of productivity growth," Satya Nadella, Microsoft's chief executive, said in a livestreamed presentation.

This week's drumbeat of news including new funding for AI startup Adept reflects how companies large and small are locked in a fierce competition to deploy software that could reshape how people work. At the center are Microsoft and Google-owner Alphabet Inc, which on Tuesday touted AI features for Gmail and a "magic wand" to draft prose in its own word processor.

The frenzy to invest in and build new products began with the launch last year of ChatGPT, from the Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI. Chatbot showed the potential of so-called large language models, technology that learns from past data how to create content anew. It is rapidly evolving. Just this week, OpenAI began the release of a more powerful version known as GPT-4.

