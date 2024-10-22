Microsoft Unusual Options Activity For October 22

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSFT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Microsoft. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $82,250, and 26 are calls, amounting to $1,736,859.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $380.0 to $430.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Microsoft options trades today is 4342.23 with a total volume of 73,856.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Microsoft's big money trades within a strike price range of $380.0 to $430.0 over the last 30 days.

Microsoft 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $3.55 $3.5 $3.53 $420.00 $340.9K 8.8K 2.1K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.5 $9.4 $9.5 $430.00 $190.0K 8.7K 288 MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $37.15 $36.5 $36.7 $410.00 $91.7K 1.2K 26 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $2.26 $2.18 $2.22 $425.00 $91.3K 8.9K 7.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $4.1 $3.95 $4.07 $420.00 $87.1K 8.8K 3.8K

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

In light of the recent options history for Microsoft, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Microsoft Currently trading with a volume of 1,096,804, the MSFT's price is up by 0.13%, now at $419.31. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 8 days. What The Experts Say On Microsoft

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $510.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $505. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $500. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Microsoft with a target price of $470. * An analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $600. * An analyst from DA Davidson has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $475.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Microsoft with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

