Microsoft Unusual Options Activity For June 11

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSFT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 35 extraordinary options activities for Microsoft. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 28% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $965,183, and 29 are calls, amounting to $3,228,153.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $300.0 and $500.0 for Microsoft, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microsoft's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microsoft's whale trades within a strike price range from $300.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Microsoft 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $27.65 $27.6 $27.65 $470.00 $763.1K 3.5K 1 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $29.2 $28.9 $28.9 $490.00 $578.1K 33 200 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $26.05 $25.8 $26.05 $460.00 $519.4K 4.2K 200 MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $24.2 $24.15 $24.2 $470.00 $350.9K 4.1K 155 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $14.25 $14.0 $14.03 $490.00 $280.7K 1.5K 0

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Present Market Standing of Microsoft

Trading volume stands at 1,732,869, with MSFT's price up by 0.34%, positioned at $472.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 48 days.

Expert Opinions on Microsoft

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $532.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Microsoft with a target price of $550. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Microsoft, targeting a price of $540. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $525. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $515.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Microsoft with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform May 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.