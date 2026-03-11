Microsoft Trades at a Premium P/S: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Microsoft MSFT has long commanded a premium valuation among technology stocks, but as shares enter 2026 against a backdrop of record cloud milestones and rising capital expenditure concerns, the investment calculus has grown considerably more nuanced.



Trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 8.38X compared with the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s 7.02X, and carrying a Value Score of D, MSFT presents a case where the growth story remains intact, but the risk-reward at current prices is less compelling for new investors.

MSFT's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Azure Growth Draws Scrutiny Despite Strong Results

Microsoft delivered an impressive second-quarter fiscal 2026 performance, reporting revenues of $81.3 billion, up 17% year over year, exceeding the consensus estimate. Microsoft Cloud revenues surpassed the $50 billion threshold for the first time, reaching $51.5 billion, up 26% in constant currency. The Intelligent Cloud segment generated $32.9 billion in revenues, up 29% year over year, while Azure and other cloud services grew 39% year over year, or 38% in constant currency. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share came in at $4.14, up 24% year over year, and operating income rose 21% to $38.3 billion, reflecting an operating margin of 47%. The company also returned $12.7 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the fiscal second quarter.



Despite these results, the stock dropped sharply following the earnings release. Azure growth had decelerated from prior quarters, and capital expenditures surged 66% year over year to $37.5 billion, prompting investors to question the return timeline on that investment. Management acknowledged that customer demand continues to outpace available supply capacity, a constraint that management expects to persist through at least the end of fiscal 2026.

Forward Guidance Points to Continued Momentum

For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, management projects total revenues to be between $80.65 billion and $81.75 billion, suggesting year-over-year growth of approximately 15% to 17%. The Intelligent Cloud segment is projected to deliver $34.1 billion to $34.4 billion in revenues, with Azure growth guided at 37% to 38% in constant currency. The Productivity and Business Processes segment is expected to contribute $34.25 billion to $34.55 billion, implying 14% to 15% growth. Microsoft Cloud’s gross margin percentage is expected to be approximately 65% in the third quarter, down year over year due to ongoing AI infrastructure investments.



On the positive side, management now expects fiscal 2026 operating margins to be up slightly, an improvement from earlier in the year, supported by first-half execution and a favorable revenue mix. Capital expenditures are expected to decrease sequentially in the fiscal third quarter, which could provide some near-term relief to investor concerns about cash flow pressure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Microsoft’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pinned at $16.97 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 24.41% and healthy earnings momentum.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Copilot Expansion and Product Momentum in Early 2026

Beyond the quarterly numbers, Microsoft continued to expand its AI product footprint through early 2026. In February 2026, it rolled out significant updates to Microsoft 365 Copilot, including mobile widgets for iOS and Android, Copilot Chat integration with Search in Microsoft 365, and new scheduling features for Outlook. These developments signal management’s effort to embed Copilot deeply across its commercial ecosystem and drive per-seat monetization at scale.



In March 2026, Microsoft began extending Copilot Search integration across additional workflows while rolling out new AI-focused certifications, reinforcing the platform’s role in enterprise workforce transformation. The company has also been expanding Defender for Cloud capabilities into a unified security experience within the Defender portal, broadening its enterprise security ambitions alongside the AI push. Effective February 2026, Microsoft implemented commercial cloud service pricing adjustments across several European currencies, aligning global pricing to local market conditions, a move that should support international revenue realization.

Share Price Performance and Competitive Landscape

MSFT shares have plunged 20.4% over the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s decline of 25% but underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 3.4%.



In the global cloud market, Amazon AMZN held a commanding 28% share in the fourth quarter of 2025, per new data from Synergy Research Group, while Microsoft held 21% and Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google held 14%. Amazon continues to lead, though Microsoft and Alphabet have posted relatively higher growth rates. Oracle ORCL consistently ranks No. 5 in global cloud infrastructure quarter after quarter, and Oracle held a 3% share of the global cloud market in the fourth quarter of 2025. Against Amazon, Alphabet and Oracle, Microsoft’s competitive standing remains solid, though bridging the ongoing demand-supply gap is critical to sustaining market share gains.

MSFT’s 6-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Microsoft's fundamental strengths remain difficult to dispute, but premium valuation relative to the broader industry, the ongoing capacity-constrained Azure growth trajectory, and the multi-year nature of the AI capital expenditure cycle collectively argue for patience from investors who have not yet established a position. For existing MSFT holders, the long-term thesis built on cloud leadership, Copilot monetization, and a $625 billion commercial backlog remains credible. A Hold appears most appropriate at this stage, with investors advised to wait for a more favorable entry point in 2026 before adding to positions. Microsoft currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.