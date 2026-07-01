Microsoft Trades at a Premium P/E: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock Now?

Microsoft MSFT currently trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52X, above the Zacks Computer - Software industry's 18.83X, underscoring a valuation premium that has investors debating the stock's near-term direction. The company carries a Value Score of C, suggesting shares are not particularly cheap relative to peers in the sector at current levels.



Third-quarter fiscal 2026 results, reported in late April, set a solid baseline heading into the current quarter and into the guidance discussed below. Revenues rose 18% year over year to $82.9 billion, GAAP earnings per share climbed 23% to $4.27, and Microsoft Cloud revenues reached $54.5 billion, up 29%, with Azure growing 40%. Copilot commercial seats surpassed 20 million, and commercial remaining performance obligations reached $627 billion, up 99%, giving the company a large contracted revenue base to build on.



With the premium multiple sitting well above the broader industry, the real test for investors is whether management's forward guidance justifies paying up today.

MSFT’s Premium Valuation Raises Concern



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Forward Guidance Signals Sustained Cloud Strength

Management's outlook is the more important story for investors weighing entry points today. For fiscal fourth-quarter 2026, Microsoft guided revenues of $86.7 billion to $87.8 billion and expects Azure growth of 39% to 40% in constant currency, with capacity constraints persisting through calendar 2026 before modest acceleration emerges in the second half of the year and into fiscal 2027. Operating margin is projected to narrow to roughly 44% from 46.3%, as capital expenditures are expected to exceed $40 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter alone, pushing full calendar-2026 capex toward $190 billion, up 61% from 2025, reflecting continued heavy investment in data-center and AI infrastructure capacity.



Management also guided Microsoft 365 commercial cloud growth of 15% to 16% on an adjusted constant-currency basis, supported by rising Copilot seat additions and steady ARPU growth, while indicating usage intensity across coding, productivity and security workloads should continue climbing through the balance of the fiscal year. This combination of guided cloud acceleration alongside compressing margins remains central to the stock's premium-valuation debate going forward into fiscal 2027 planning.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate pegs fiscal 2026 earnings at $16.76 per share, implying solid 22.84% year-over-year growth, while Microsoft currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reflecting a neutral stance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Recent AI and Product Roadmap Developments

Microsoft's forward-looking product roadmap reinforces the growth narrative embedded in its guidance. At its Build 2026 developer conference in early June, the company unveiled a family of proprietary MAI models, including MAI-Code-1-Flash and reasoning model MAI-Thinking-1, alongside Work IQ APIs made generally available on June 16 and the general availability of Microsoft Discovery, an agentic research platform aimed at enterprise scientific and R&D workflows.



Microsoft also introduced Azure Cobalt 200 virtual machines and Azure HorizonDB, expanding its AI-optimized infrastructure ahead of anticipated demand and unveiled its next-generation Majorana 2 quantum computing chip, positioning the company for longer-term computing gains beyond the current AI cycle. In late June, Microsoft published its latest AI in Education report alongside new no-cost AI learning tools tied to the ISTELive 2026 conference, extending its AI push into new customer segments.

Share-Price Movement and Competitive Landscape

MSFT shares have declined 21.1% over the past six months, compared with the Zacks Computer - Software industry's 23.8% drop, while the broader Computer and Technology sector has gained 15.1% in the same span, leaving Microsoft trailing the wider technology trade.



Microsoft continues to compete against Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google and Oracle ORCL across cloud and AI infrastructure. Amazon's AWS has expanded Bedrock's model access and introduced its Connect suite of business applications, keeping Amazon central to enterprise AI workloads and multicloud partnerships. Google has pushed Gemini Enterprise adoption sharply higher in recent months, with Google Cloud citing accelerating paid usage, while Google's custom TPU chips underpin its increasingly integrated AI stack and infrastructure roadmap. Oracle, meanwhile, continues expanding Oracle Cloud Infrastructure capacity and its multicloud database partnerships with Amazon and Microsoft, backed by a large 2026 funding plan supporting demand from major Oracle AI customers and long-standing enterprise partners across regions.

MSFT’s 6-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Given Microsoft's still-premium valuation, guided margin pressure from heavy AI spending, and share-price weakness tracking the broader software industry, near-term upside currently appears fairly balanced against costs right now. Current existing holders may prefer holding given guided cloud acceleration, while prospective buyers can wait for a more attractive entry point.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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