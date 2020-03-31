Microsoft Tones Down Claim on Cloud Usage That Lifted Its Stock

A spokesman said the company’s original statement wasn’t as clear as it was intended to be.

A spokesman said the company’s original statement wasn’t as clear as it was intended to be.

Microsoft stock rallied 7% on Monday after the company said it had seen a 775% increase in usage of cloud services “in regions that have enforced social distancing or shelter in place orders.” That gain—$10.53—accounted for 71 points on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, or about 10% of Monday’s 690-point rally.

It turns out, though, that the claim wasn’t quite right. Microsoft has substantially amended its statement, made via a blog post.

Here’s what it used to say:

“We have seen a 775 percent increase of our cloud services in regions that have enforced social distancing or shelter in place orders.”

Here’s what it now says:

“We have seen a 775 percent increase in Teams’ calling and meeting monthly users in a one month period in Italy, where social distancing or shelter in place orders have been enforced.”

In other words, the claim applies to Teams, and not all cloud services, and to one month in Italy, not all regions with shelter-in-place orders.

A note from a spokesman for Microsoft said that the company “was not as clear as they intended to be with the previous statement.” That’s for sure. People make mistakes, but rarely do they trigger a 71-point rise in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

On Tuesday, Microsoft has added another 0.4%, to $160.87.

