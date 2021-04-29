Microsoft to take smaller cut from video game developers - NYT

Adds background, details

April 29 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O will cut its charges for video game developers who publish games in its online store, starting August, the New York Times reported on Thursday. (https://nyti.ms/2ScCCEm)

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The move comes at a time when Apple Inc AAPL.O is battling a lawsuit filed last year by Fortnite creator Epic Games alleging that the iPhone maker has abused its dominance in the market for mobile apps.

According to the NYT report, developers can now keep 88% of the revenue that they make from their games, up from 70% earlier, making Microsoft's store more attractive to independent developers and smaller gaming studios.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shailesh Kuber)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.