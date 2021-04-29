US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft to take smaller cut from game developers - NYT

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

Microsoft Corp will cut its charges for developers who publish games in its online store, starting August, the New York Times reported on Thursday. (https://nyti.ms/2ScCCEm)

April 29 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O will cut its charges for developers who publish games in its online store, starting August, the New York Times reported on Thursday. (https://nyti.ms/2ScCCEm)

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular