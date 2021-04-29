Microsoft to take smaller cut from game developers - NYT

April 29 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O will cut its charges for developers who publish games in its online store, starting August, the New York Times reported on Thursday. (https://nyti.ms/2ScCCEm)

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

