Microsoft to take non-voting, observer position on OpenAI's board

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Microsoft will take a non-voting, observer position on OpenAI's board, OpenAI said on Wednesday, adding that Sam Altman has been officially reinstated as chief executive officer of the company.

Mira Murati, who had been OpenAI's chief technology officer until Altman's ousting and was briefly named interim CEO, is once again the company's CTO, and Greg Brockman would return as president.

The new initial board will consist of Bret Taylor, Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo, the company said in a blog post.

