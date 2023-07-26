News & Insights

Microsoft to supply AI tech to Japan government -Nikkei

July 26, 2023 — 07:25 pm EDT

Written by Sam Nussey for Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O will provide artificial intelligence technology to the Japanese government after enhancing the processing power of its data centres located within the country, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

Japan's Digital Agency will make the technology developed by Microsoft-backed startup OpenAI available on a trial basis from the autumn for tasks such as preparing minutes and analysing government statistics, Nikkei said.

The roll-out would be the first such overseas deployment for Microsoft's technology outside of Europe, Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Tom Hogue)

