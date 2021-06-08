US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft to sell some products through experience stores

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday it will use its experience centers in London, New York and Sydney to sell products to customers starting July 1.

June 8 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said on Tuesday it will use its experience centers in London, New York and Sydney to sell products to customers starting July 1.

Microsoft, which shut its retail stores last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been using its experience centers to mainly host business customers.

Last month, Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O said it was opening its first physical retail store in New York City this summer.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT GOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular