Microsoft to sell some products through experience stores

June 8 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said on Tuesday it will use its experience centers in London, New York and Sydney to sell products to customers starting July 1.

Microsoft, which shut its retail stores last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been using its experience centers to mainly host business customers.

Last month, Google-parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O said it was opening its first physical retail store in New York City this summer.

