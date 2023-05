May 24 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O will lodge an appeal by the end of Wednesday against British regulators' decision to block its $75 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard ATVI.O, Sky News reported.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

