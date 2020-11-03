Oil
Microsoft to invest in Ant Group-backed Indonesian startup Bukalapak

Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday it has linked up with Ant Group-backed Indonesian startup Bukalapak and will invest in the e-commerce platform.

Under the deal, Bukalapak will adopt Microsoft's cloud platform Azure and provide digital skills training for Bukalapak employees and their merchants, Microsoft said in a blog post.

A Bukalapak spokeswoman confirmed the investment, but declined to specify the amount. Microsoft did not immediately respond to comment.

Bukalapak, which is valued at more than $2.5 billion, is also backed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and Indonesian media conglomerate Emtek.

A Bloomberg report earlier said that Bukalapak's existing backers and Microsoft are investing at a valuation between $2.5 billion and $3 billion.

Microsoft has agreed to a $100 million investment in Bukalapak, the report added.

