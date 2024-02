BERLIN, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Microsoft is to invest 3.2 billion euros in Germany in 2024-2025 with a focus on artificial intelligence, Microsoft Chairman Brad Smith said at an event in the German capital on Thursday.

