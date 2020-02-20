Microsoft to invest $1.1 bln in Mexico over next five years - CEO

MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O Chief Executive Satya Nadella said the technology giant will invest $1.1 billion in Mexico over the next five years, according to a promotional video released by the Mexican government on Thursday.

Nadella said the investment is "focused on expanding access to digital technology for people and organizations across the country".

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Jan Harvey)

