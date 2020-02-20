US Markets

Microsoft to invest $1.1 bln in Mexico over next five years - CEO

Contributor
Drazen Jorgic Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella said the technology giant will invest $1.1 billion in Mexico over the next five years, according to a promotional video released by the Mexican government on Thursday.

MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O Chief Executive Satya Nadella said the technology giant will invest $1.1 billion in Mexico over the next five years, according to a promotional video released by the Mexican government on Thursday.

Nadella said the investment is "focused on expanding access to digital technology for people and organizations across the country".

(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((drazen.jorgic@tr.com; Reuters Messaging: drazen.jorgic.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular