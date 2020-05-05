Microsoft to invest $1 bln in Poland - statement

WARSAW, May 5 (Reuters) - Microsoft will invest $1 billion in Poland as part of a plan that will involve opening a data centre in the country to provide cloud services to businesses and government institutions, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Microsoft said it had signed an ageement with domestic cloud provider Chmura Krajowa to provide cloud services in Poland.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alex Richardson)

