Microsoft to invest $1 bln in Poland - statement
WARSAW, May 5 (Reuters) - Microsoft will invest $1 billion in Poland as part of a plan that will involve opening a data centre in the country to provide cloud services to businesses and government institutions, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Microsoft said it had signed an ageement with domestic cloud provider Chmura Krajowa to provide cloud services in Poland.
