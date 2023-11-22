News & Insights

Microsoft To Invest $500 Mln In Quebec

November 22, 2023 — 07:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) said on Wednesday that it will invest $500 million to expand its hyperscale cloud computing and AI infrastructure in Quebec over the next two years.

This investment will also increase the size of Microsoft's local cloud infrastructure footprint by 750 percent across Canada. Microsoft noted that the new investment will expand its computing capacity by around 240 percent over the next three years.

"It will also accelerate the pace of AI innovation and enable Quebec organizations to further build on the significant capacity already in place across the province," the company added.

