Microsoft To Invest $2.1 Bln In Spain To Expand AI Infrastructure

(RTTNews) - Tech major Microsoft Corp. announced its plans to expand its artificial intelligence or AI and cloud infrastructure in Spain with an investment of $2.1 billion in the next two years.

Microsoft's vice chair and president Brad Smith made the announcement after meeting with the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez.

In a post on social media platform X, Smith said, "Our investment is beyond just building data centers, it's a testament to our 37-year commitment to Spain, its security, and development and digital transformation of its government, businesses, and people."

In September 2021, Microsoft had announced a new research and development hub for AI technologies to be located in Barcelona, Spain. The company then said the Spanish hub would be one of the eight research centres worldwide run by its WebXT (Web Experiences Team) division.

Meanwhile, Microsoft last week had announced its plan to invest 3.2 billion euros or $3.45 billion in Germany in the next two years mostly in AI. Smith then said the company aims to double the capacity of its AI and data centre infrastructure in the country and expand its training programmes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.