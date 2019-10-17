Microsoft To Help Doctors Focus More On Patients, Less On Admin Tasks

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) on Thursday announced that it is teaming up with Nuance Communications Inc. to help physicians focus more on patients and spend less time on admin works.

Both the companies to plan to revamp hospital exam rooms with artificial intelligence and natural language processing, creating technology that will help clinicians spend less time documenting interactions with patients.

"The Microsoft partnership will accelerate our ability to solve for healthcare's most pressing challenges — together," said Mark Benjamin, Nuance CEO. "The ambient technologies we will jointly deliver can improve productivity and professional satisfaction, while empowering doctors to focus on what they do best: take care of patients."

Physician burnout is at epidemic levels. A recent study shows that primary care doctors now spend two hours on administrative tasks for every hour they're involved in direct patient care. Physicians reported one to two hours of after-hours work each night, mostly related to administrative tasks.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, "We have an incredible opportunity to use advances in cloud and AI technology to transform healthcare delivery. Together with Nuance, we will apply the power of Azure and Azure AI to this challenge, with the aim of improving the day-to-day life of first-line healthcare workers everywhere — so they can provide better care."

Nuance markets the Dragon Medical platform, used by more than 500,000 physicians worldwide, which provides healthcare-optimized speech recognition and processing solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.