US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft to help cover U.S. employees' travel costs for abortion

Contributors
Akanksha Khushi Reuters
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Microsoft Corp said on Monday that it would extend its abortion and gender affirming care services for employees in the United States to include travel expense assistance.

May 9 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said on Monday that it would extend its abortion and gender affirming care services for employees in the United States to include travel expense assistance.

Several companies, including Yelp Inc YELP.N, Citigroup C.N, Levi Strauss & Co LEVI.N, and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, have already pledged to cover costs for American employees who need to travel out of state for an abortion.

Some major employers, such as Walmart Inc WMT.N and Target Corp TGT.N, have not weighed in since the leak to Politico last week of a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn its 1973 decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

The issue has gained urgency now that 31 states have introduced abortion bans this year, according to policy analysis by research group Guttmacher Institute.

Microsoft will "continue to do everything we can under the law to protect our employees' rights and support employees" in accessing critical healthcare, which includes services like abortion and gender-affirming care, in the United States, a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

"This support is being extended to include travel expense assistance for these and other medical services where access to care is limited in availability in an employee's home geographic region."

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Juby Babu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MSFT YELP C LEVI AMZN WMT TGT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular