Microsoft to expand its AI infrastructure in Spain with $2.1 billion investment

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 19, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

Written by Juveria Tabassum for Reuters ->

Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. software giant Microsoft MSFT.O will expand its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure in Spain through an investment of $2.1 billion in the next two years, the company's Vice Chair and President Brad Smith said in a post on social media site X.

The move comes on the heels of its announcement of a 3.2 billion euros ($3.45 billion) AI-focused investment in Germany, spanning the next two years.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further details on the investment in Spain.

"Our investment is beyond just building data centers, it's a testament to our 37-year commitment to Spain, its security, and development and digital transformation of its government, businesses, and people," Smith said.

($1 = 0.9279 euros)

