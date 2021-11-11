Microsoft to Digitally Preserve Ancient Olympia

Technology giant Microsoft (MSFT) has teamed up with the Hellenic Ministry of Culture and Sport for a special project called Ancient Olympia: Common Grounds. With the help of AI, the collaboration aims at digitally preserving and restoring ancient Olympia, the original home of the Olympic games.

Details of the Project

Through the digital revival project, viewers around the world will be able to explore ancient Olympia the way it was 2,000 years ago. They can indulge in an engaging experience through an interactive mobile app, a web-based desktop experience, or a Microsoft HoloLens 2 exhibition at the Athens Olympic Museum.

Overall, 27 monuments will be digitally preserved at the site including the original Olympic Stadium, the temples of Zeus and Hera, and the workshop of the renowned sculptor Phidias.

Through the use of 3D technology, the monuments will be brought to life in a realistic way, and will include historical timelines of the site's changes over time, based on the research by the Hellenic Ministry's expert archaeologists. (See Microsoft stock chart on TipRanks)

Management Weighs In

Brad Smith, President and Vice Chairman at Microsoft, commented, “The project to digitally preserve ancient Olympia is a stunning achievement in cultural heritage, bringing together humanity and cutting-edge technology to benefit the world and empower coming generations with new ways to explore our past."

Wall Street’s Take

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 22 Buys and 1 Hold. The average Microsoft price target of $364.36 implies upside potential of 10.15% from current levels.

Microsoft scores a 7 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock is likely to perform in line with market expectations. Shares have gained 35% over the past year.

