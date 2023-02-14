Markets
MSFT

Microsoft to defend Activision deal at EU hearing on Feb. 21

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 14, 2023 — 11:04 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O will make a last-ditch effort to defend its $69 billion bid for "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard ATVI.O in front of EU and national antitrust officials at a closed hearing on Feb. 21, the U.S. software company said on Tuesday.

The company asked for the hearing after receiving a statement of objections from the European Commission warning about the possible anti-competitive effects of the deal.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the oral hearing.

The Xbox maker announced the Activision Blizzard acquisition in January last year to help it compete better with leaders Tencent 0700.HK and Sony 6758.T, but has run into regulatory headwinds in Europe, Britain and the United States.

Microsoft is expected to offer remedies after the hearing.

It has reached a 10-year deal with Nintendo 7974.T to make "Call of Duty" available on Nintendo consoles, a remedy aimed at convincing competition enforcers but which has been criticised by Sony, which wants the deal to be blocked.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Holmes)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
ATVI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.