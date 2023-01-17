US Markets
MSFT

Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs - Sky News

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

January 17, 2023 — 02:01 pm EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds background

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O is contemplating cutting about 5% of its workforce, or about 11,000 roles, U.K broadcaster Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The reported layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies like Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O have announced retrenchment exercise in response to slowing demand and deteriorating economy.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company is set to report quarterly results on Jan. 24.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
AMZN
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.