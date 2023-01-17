Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs - Sky News

Adds background

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O is contemplating cutting about 5% of its workforce, or about 11,000 roles, U.K broadcaster Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The reported layoffs would be the latest in the U.S. technology sector, where companies like Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O have announced retrenchment exercise in response to slowing demand and deteriorating economy.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company is set to report quarterly results on Jan. 24.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.