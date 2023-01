Jan 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said on Wednesday it would cut 10,000 jobs, the latest sign that layoffs were accelerating in the U.S. technology sector as companies brace for an economic downturn.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.