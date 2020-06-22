Microsoft to close Mixer live streaming service, tie up with Facebook Gaming

June 22 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O is closing down Mixer, its live streaming service for games, and is shifting users to Facebook Gaming, the technology giant's Xbox division said on Monday.

Starting on July 22, all Mixer sites and applications will redirect users to Facebook Inc's FB.Ogaming app, Xbox said in a blog post.

