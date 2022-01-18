Microsoft to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

Adds deal terms

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp MSFT.O said on Tuesday it would buy videogame publisher Activision Blizzard ATVI.O for $68.7 billion in cash, the largest deal in the sector.

Microsoft's offer of $95 per share is at a premium of 45% to Activision's Friday close. Shares of Activision were up nearly 38% to $65.39 before being halted for news.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

