Microsoft to buy about 4% stake in LSEG as part of partnership

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

December 12, 2022 — 02:11 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L has launched a 10-year partnership with Microsoft MSFT.O that will see the U.S. tech giant buy an about 4% equity stake in the British company.

Microsoft will buy LSEG shares from the Blackstone BX.N/Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, TRI.N Consortium, the bourse operator said on Monday.

Thomson Reuters is the parent company of Reuters News.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

Reuters
