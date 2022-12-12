Microsoft to buy about 4% stake in LSEG as part of partnership

Dec 12 (Reuters) - London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L has launched a 10-year partnership with Microsoft MSFT.O that will see the U.S. tech giant buy an about 4% equity stake in the British company.

Microsoft will buy LSEG shares from the Blackstone BX.N/Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, TRI.N Consortium, the bourse operator said on Monday.

Thomson Reuters is the parent company of Reuters News.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru)

