MSFT

Microsoft to buy about 4% stake in LSEG as part of 10-yr commercial deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 12, 2022 — 02:27 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Microsoft MSFT.O will buy about 4% equity stake in London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L as part of a 10-year commercial deal to migrate the bourse operator's data platform into the cloud, the British company said on Monday.

Microsoft will buy LSEG shares from the Blackstone BX.N/Thomson Reuters TRI.TO, TRI.N Consortium, the bourse operator said.

As part of the deal, LSEG has made a contractual commitment for minimum cloud-related spend with Microsoft of $2.8 billion over the term of the partnership.

LSEG bought Refinitiv for $27 billion in 2021, which turned the exchange into the second largest financial data company after Bloomberg LP.

Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, has a minority shareholding in LSEG following the Refinitiv deal.

LSEG has made "good progress" on its programme for the delivery of its cloud-based data platform since the completion of the Refinitiv acquisition in January 2021, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Reuters
