Microsoft To Appeal Against $29B US Tax Claim By IRS, Michael McCaul Calls To Rush Vote For New Speaker - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

US MarketsQualcomm, Northrop Grumman And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are SellingUS Stocks Set To Open In Green After 4-Day Winning Streak On Earnings, Fed Pause Hopes — Will Inflation Data Wreck Rally?Red Flag For US Stocks? S&P 500 Valuations Near Dot-Com Boom Levels, Analysis RevealsInvestor Fears Ease Further Ahead Of More Inflation Data: Here's Why
CryptoDogecoin Co-Creator Questions Community's Productivity — Why Would Anyone Spend Time Building 'Unless They Enjoy Pain And Stress'From Swiss Alps To Maldives: Luxury Hotels Where You Can Pay With Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogecoinCaroline Ellison's Testimony Reveals Sam Bankman-Fried Was Concerned About 3 Things: Binance, A Saudi Price And SnapchatReddit's Fortnite BRICK Token Is Beating Bitcoin, Ethereum Today With 80% Gains: What's HappeningGrim Year For Crypto Market After FTX Blowup: 'Players In The Space Are Kind Of In Survival Mode'The McRib Effect: Can McDonald's Saucy Sandwich Predict Bitcoin's Next Bull Run?Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plummet As FOMC Minutes Reveal Agreement On Rate Hike: Analyst Predicts 2024-2025 As Golden Era For Apex Crypto
US PoliticsTrump Attorneys Insist On Delaying Classified Docs Trial Until Post-Election: 'Reckless Effort To Try To Obtain A Conviction'Trump's Son-In-Law Jared Kushner Says 'My Hope And Prayers' Are For Former President's Reelection In 2024Biden Campaign Accuses Tim Scott Of Hypocrisy Over Drug Price CapsMichael McCaul Calls To Rush Vote For New Speaker To Focus On Israel-Hamas Conflict: 'Not A Time To Be Playing Games Anymore'Despite Prominence, Vice President Kamala Harris Faces Public Perception And Party Reception Challenges: NYT
World PoliticsTrump Slams Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu Amid Ongoing War With Hamas: 'I'll Never Forget Bibi Let Us Down'
US EconomyUS Debt Situation to Follow an 'Unsustainable Fiscal Path,' IMF Sounds Alarm
Israel-Hamas ConflictUS Prepares $2B Aid Package For Israel To 'Crush' Hamas Amid Intensifying Conflict: ReportIsrael-Hamas War: Elon Musk's X Responds To EU Citing Controversial Community Notes As One Of The Disinformation DefensesLeaked Email Confirms Nvidia Employee In Israel Kidnapped By Hamas In Viral VideoHamas Received $41M In Crypto Donations Over 3 Years, Israel Moves To Seize Wallets
TechChatGPT Parent OpenAI Aims At Budget-Friendly AI Innovations To Bring Down CostsGoogle Triumphs Over Sonos In Smart Speaker Dispute: Here's How It Impacts Your Nest & Google DevicesApple's M3 MacBooks Have Been Pushed Back To 2024, Not This Year As Previous Rumors Suggested: ReportNvidia's Bullish Outlook: Analyst Predicts 50% Stock Gain To Reach $700Microsoft To Appeal Against $29B US Tax Claim By IRSApple Pushes Back Australia's Bid To Regulate Apple Pay Like Credit Cards: 'Will ... Stifle Dynamic Innovation'After Elon Musk, Zuckerberg's Meta Urged By EU To Tackle Disinformation: Ensure A 'Prompt, Accurate And Complete' Response
Electric VehicleMost Americans Still Wary Of EVs — And Prefer Toyota Over Tesla If They Switched: New PollTop 5 Most Voted Queries: Tesla Investors Seek Answers From Musk-Led Company Ahead Of Q3 EarningsTesla Warns 'Strong Likelihood' Of Model 3's $7500 Tax Credit Getting Slashed Next YearTesla Bull Adam Jonas Says EV Maker's Q3 Margins, Earnings Face HeadwindsTesla Says It Made 20 Millionth 4680 Cell At Giga Texas — Why This Is An Important Milestone
Consumer'You Just Lost Kentucky Truck Plant': How Ford-UAW Labor Talks Broke Down In Just 10 MinutesFord CEO Jim Farley Praises Innovative Transit Custom Van's Steering Wheel: 'Backbone Of Business!'Toyota Partners With Idemitsu To Mass-Produce All-Solid-State BatteriesFord Says Ongoing UAW Strike At Auto Giant's Largest Plant Carries 'Serious Consequences'
CommunicationElon Musk's X Community Notes Is Wrong, Graphic Hamas Video Shared By Trump Jr. Is Actually Real: Report
EnergyJim Cramer Urges Reevaluation Following Pioneer's $60B Exxon Deal: 'I Will Sell Every Share...'
FinancialsWhy Bank Stocks Are 'Uninvestable': Steve Eisman Explains Bearish Stance On Financial Sector Ahead Of JPM, Citi Earnings
HealthcareWill Illumina Give Up Cancer Test Maker Grail? Mulls $8B Acquisition's Fate Amid Antitrust PressureNovo Nordisk's Popular Diabetes Drug Ozempic Faces Counterfeit Threat in GermanyEli Lilly To Fly Higher? Fund Manager Gary Black Envisions Blockbuster Potential For Diabetes Drug Mounjaro
